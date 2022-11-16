Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weibo Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of WB stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 60,256.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Articles
