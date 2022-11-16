American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. American Software has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $580.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.88.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.