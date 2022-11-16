JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 179.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

