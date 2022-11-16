Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 19.9 %
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.