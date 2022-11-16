Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 19.9 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Earnings History for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

