Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 19.9 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

