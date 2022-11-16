Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

