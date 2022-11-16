Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.20. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($63.92) to €61.00 ($62.89) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($71.13) to €66.50 ($68.56) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

