Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,878,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.6 days.
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.
