Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Rises By 11.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
