ABB Turbo Systems AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

ABB Turbo Systems AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ABB Turbo Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at 20.00 on Wednesday. ABB Turbo Systems has a one year low of 14.00 and a one year high of 20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ABB Turbo Systems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a CHF 22 price objective for the company.

ABB Turbo Systems Company Profile

ABB Turbo Systems AG focuses on manufacturing and servicing turbochargers for diesel and gas engines. The company's products are used in marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. The company is based in Baden, Switzerland.

