Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 16.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
