Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 16.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

