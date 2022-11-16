Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

