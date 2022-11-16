Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 4.0 %

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.15 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$383.39 million and a PE ratio of 28.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 129,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,050,766.72. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. Insiders have bought a total of 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

