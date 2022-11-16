AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $14.88 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.03.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
