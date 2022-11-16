Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,280.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 18,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,370. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.