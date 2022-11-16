Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,280.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 18,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,370. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
