Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.75) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevena in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.25). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($8.83) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.00) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Up 17.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Trevena has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

