Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.66). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

About TScan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

