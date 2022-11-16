National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.17.
Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.1 %
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Featured Stories
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.