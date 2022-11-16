Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$23.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

