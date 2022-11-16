Brokers Issue Forecasts for Largo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$10.70 target price on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
