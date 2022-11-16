National Bank Financial Comments on KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
KPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
