Raymond James Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$797.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. Insiders have acquired 362,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,329 in the last 90 days.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.