Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

TSE K opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

