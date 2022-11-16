Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.44.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

