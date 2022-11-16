Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$885.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.