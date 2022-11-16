Brokers Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Converge Technology Solutions

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$885.43 million and a PE ratio of 23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.11. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

