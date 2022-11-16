FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Issued By Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Cormark currently has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

GDI stock opened at C$49.52 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$59.32. The company has a market cap of C$715.71 million and a P/E ratio of 35.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000. In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

