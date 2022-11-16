FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.66. The consensus estimate for Hardwoods Distribution’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$26.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$22.66 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

