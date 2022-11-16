Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keyera Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Keyera Trading Up 0.8 %

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera stock opened at C$29.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.