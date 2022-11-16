Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

CTS opened at C$4.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.11. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The firm has a market cap of C$885.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

