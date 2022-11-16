DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.18 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $15,425,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

