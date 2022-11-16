Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

About Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.