Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
