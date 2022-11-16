Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.