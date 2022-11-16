StockNews.com Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ MSEX opened at $91.58 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.66.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
