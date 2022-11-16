StockNews.com Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $91.58 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.