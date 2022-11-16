Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PIRS stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.08.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
