Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 406,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 649,076 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.