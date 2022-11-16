CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 24.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

