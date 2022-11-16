SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

