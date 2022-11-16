Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

