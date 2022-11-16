StockNews.com Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to “Buy”

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.96 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.23.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
