StockNews.com Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to “Buy”

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.96 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 408,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

