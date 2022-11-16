Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $30.51 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

