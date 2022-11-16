StockNews.com Upgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Buy

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.47 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

