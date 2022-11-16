Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.90.

TSE WDO opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

