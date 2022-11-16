TD Securities Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

Stantec Trading Down 1.0 %

STN opened at C$66.51 on Monday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

