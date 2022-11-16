Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$34.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
