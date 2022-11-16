Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$34.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saputo Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

