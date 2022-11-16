Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$437.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.34.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

