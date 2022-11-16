TD Securities Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$105.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

ONEX opened at C$73.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.18. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

