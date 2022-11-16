Scotiabank Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock has a market cap of C$582.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.19. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$23.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

