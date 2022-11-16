Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday.

TSE NEO opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.31. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.30.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

