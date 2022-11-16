Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

