FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 169.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,139 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

