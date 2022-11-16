Lucy Tilley Acquires 42 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($339.55).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley acquired 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($856.97).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £370.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,031.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 688.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 867.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

