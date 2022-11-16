Lucy Tilley Acquires 42 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($339.55).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley acquired 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($856.97).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £370.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,031.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 688.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 867.90.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
